One arrested following standoff on Sunday night

37-year-old Zach Jayne is in custody following a standoff that lasted for hours last night on Meadow Road.

Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a gun on the 500 block of Meadow Road around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they were able to evacuate the woman, but Jayne refused to come out of the residence according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

During the standoff, a single gunshot was fired from inside the residence outside onto the street where deputies were located. No one was injured.

Jayne then surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

Deputies had the road blocked for about two hours. During the incident, an emergency notification was sent to shelter in place to those in the immediate area.

Jayne was transported to the hospital via ambulance. While en route, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office says he attempted to escape, but this attempt failed. After being cleared from the hospital, he was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Jayne was arrested on the following charges:

· 3 counts of Felony Menacing (F5)

· 2 counts of Criminal Attempt of Assault in the First Degree on a

Peace Officer, Threaten with Deadly Weapon (F3)

· Domestic violence

· Prohibited Use of Weapons (M2)

· Resisting Arrest (M2)

· Attempt to Escape (F4)

· Obstructing Government Operations (M3)