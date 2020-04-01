One arrested in fall 2019 homicide

Mark Anthony Foster, 61, was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, in connection to the homicide of Roxine Foster back in October of 2019.

Foster is facing First Degree Murder, Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, and Domestic Violence charges.

On October 23, 2019, deputies responded to a 911 call from Foster advising that his wife had been shot down by an unknown person. Roxine Foster was found deceased when deputies arrived at the property in the 2200 block of I Road.

To view the original story from October 23, click here.