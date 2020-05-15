One-on-one interview with Gov. Polis

On Friday we sat down with Governor Jared Polis.

Polis says Colorado is seeing an overall flattening of the curve on cases but he did address there are still some hot spots in the state.

He also said the state is in a much better place with regards to testing. Colorado has been importing testing kits from South Korea and on Wednesday Senator Cory Gardner sent out a tweet saying President Trump is sending 190,000 additional testing kits to the state.

Polis says the state has 32 free community testing sites where people can simply show up and be tested.

"I was very proud to highlight Mesa County's work to the President that Mesa County was one of the first counties in the country to reopen restaurants. I think now seven counties in Colorado have restaurants open," says Polis.

Polis also says he is hoping by the end of May that all restaurants in the state can be opened again for dine-in. Reopening guidelines in such case have not been specified yet. But he says the data has to hold up:

“It takes a while because of the incubation period of the virus to make sure that this isn’t heading towards another peak. When that is confirmed in late May, we’re hoping that most counties are going to move forward like Mesa County has already done in re-opening restaurants and hopefully additional kinds of businesses, even though most businesses are already open, there are a few kinds that are still closed, and it’s really hard on those small business owners,” says Polis.

Polis says they are expecting K-12 classes will return in the fall. He says the state is in close communication with the Department of Education and with school districts on planning guidelines for students returning in the fall, saying they are preparing for protocol in the case of an outbreak at a school.

Montrose County Commissioners have asked Gov. Polis for a release from the state safer at home order, asking for restaurants, gyms and churches to open up at 30% capacity. Garfield County Commissioners say they are working on a petition to more widely reopen local business in a safe manner. When asked his message to these two counties, Governor Polis said in part, “We’re thrilled with any county that has the early warning system and is ready to go a little bit ahead of the rest of the state,”.

Watch the full interview above.

The following is a link to the current state ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines that includes which businesses and services can be open for the counties under the state order:

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

