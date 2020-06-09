One transported to hospital after rollover accident on Highway 50

An 18-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning after he was involved in a rollover accident on Highway 50 near mile marker 48.

It happened shortly before 4:00 when a Chrysler Sedan was traveling eastbound. Colorado State Patrol says the sedan rolled several times before coming to a stop.

CSP tells us the driver fell asleep at the wheel, and the car continued to drift on and off the road until eventually crashing off the road.

Our crew on scene confirmed he was transported to St. Mary's, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

CSP is continuing their investigation into this incident.