Clifton fire threatened several homes

Crews with the Clifton, Grand Junction, Palisade and East Orchard Mesa Fire Departments, along with Animal Services and Palisade Police Department responded to a fire in Clifton this afternoon and evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was off of Jay Lee Street and Autumn Breeze Drive and was estimated to be about 4 acres.

The fire threatened several homes as it ran up next to property lines, and residents in the area were forced to evacuate.

The Clifton Fire Chief says that there were two displaced victims and a trailer was destroyed.

The Red Cross was on scene to help the victims of the fire out.