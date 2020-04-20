Owls Nest Quilters producing hundreds of protective masks

A local quilting and embroidery shop is hard at work for our state by making hundreds of protective masks to help the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Owls Nest Quilters is known for having the largest selection of fabric from Salt lake city, Utah to Denver, Colorado. Owls Nest Quilters also carries a full line of brother sewing machines including the dream machine and the brother fabric frame.

Once the stay-at-home-order was set, Owls Nest Quilters became an important manufacturer of protective equipment for the community.

Owls Nest Quilters is one of the most valuable hubs for dropping off the masks, and having the emissaries who deliver the masks to the various institutions and individuals making time requests.

Owner Carol Schneider says “although we are a repurposed shop, the love of sewing remains at the heart of what we do and what we are sharing”.

The masks are made for several senior care facilities, area hospitals, and veterinarian clinics, the VA, the oncology center, and most recently the lunch lizard program.

Owls Nest Quilters invites the community to join in on the cause and help continue to make masks. There are still so many institutions and community members who are in need of protection that we can help provide.

For more information, they can contact Owls Nest Quilters.

