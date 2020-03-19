Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus

The palace of Monaco says Prince Albert II has tested positive for the coronavirus, but says there’s little concern for his health.

Prince Albert II of Monaco claps before the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, France, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

In a statement, the palace says the 62-year-old is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother.

Albert plans to continue working from his home office in the palace.

