Palisade Peach Festival to go on as planned

Andrew Weber, Executive Director of The Palisade Chamber of Commerce says "We are planning and preparing for our August 14th and 15th Palisade Peach Festival."

Among mounting concerns presented by COVID-19 and the freeze that has hindered orchards, Weber announced, "peach crop feezes will not stop the festival, we will always celebrate and support our growers, then and now as they face a huge challenge due to crop losses."

Local grower Dennis Clark of Clark Family Orchards agreed with saying, "There will be peaches at fruit stands this season. I sincerely hope that COVID-19 gets under control so the Palisade Peach Festival and all other festivals can go off as planned."

Bruce Talbot with Talbott Farms added, "The Palisade Peach Festival is the celebration of a prominent industry that has been important in Palisade and to Colorado as a whole since the late 1800s. It's about coming together as a community in recognition of what makes us special and unique."