A Palisade man was arrested Sunday night by Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies after they responded to a call near David Circle and G 7/10th Road.

27-year-old Wesley Odneal is facing charges of Assault in the First Degree after he reportedly stabbed a victim he was in an argument with.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with several stab wounds, but he is expected to survive.

Odneal is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.