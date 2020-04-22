Palisade winemakers having to get creative amid coronavirus pandemic

With changes to farmers markets, weddings and other outdoor spring and summer events, Palisade wineries are definitely feeling the coronavirus squeeze.

Local wine makers are facing decreased revenue and relying on direct-to-consumer sales more than ever. Usually, March and April begin the start of a busy summer season, but this year, some have to lay off workers. In this down time, they’re trying to serve their customers—and the community—as best they can.

"We provide a meal two days out of the week with a bottle of wine and we offer a discount for another bottle of wine,” says John Barbier, owner of Maison la Belle Vie Winery. He provides an online cooking class to go along with each meal.

"13 Brix hard cider bistro had actually been contacted by D51 and we're currently providing breakfast and lunches through the lunch lizard program,” says Alex West Assistant Winemaker at Varaison Vineyards.

Governor Polis shut down all in-person dining and drinking statewide on March 17th. There isn't a timeframe for them to reopen although he said Monday that he's hoping for mid-May.

