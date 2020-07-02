4th of July Parade for veterans at VA Community Living Center

A parade for the veterans at the VA Community Living Center (CLC) had emotions running high on Thursday morning, as families were reunited with their loved ones.

16 veterans at the Community Living Center have been in lockdown since March 6 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and haven't been able to see their families.

After staff and families organized a parade for these veterans on Memorial Day, they held another one for the 4th of July.

In normal years, these veterans have been bused down to the city's parade, but they had to adjust this year after the parade was canceled.

The parade was organized and put on by VA staff, CLC families and Community Partners.

