Peaceful Protest in Grand Junction on Sunday Following the Death of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the nation, the impact was felt here in the Grand Valley as people gathered at the Mesa County Justice Center for a peaceful protest.

The event was cited as a gathering for police brutality, racism, and the events in Minneapolis.

In a series of tweets, the Grand Junction police Chief Doug Shoemaker discussed the importance of law enforcement's responsibility to talk to their communities and make a change.

"If the person who wears the badge is firing and shooting at innocent people, then something really needs to change,” says Claire Erickson, a protestor at the event.

The chief stands by his profession to protect and serve, but also expressed his anger in the death of Floyd.

Protestors spoke out about their encounters with racism and later marched to the Grand Junction police station.

