Pet of the Week 'Meet Gracie'

The Roice Hurst Humane Society is always bringing us the cutest animals.

For pet of the week, we had the pleasure of meeting Gracie. A ten-year-old Aussie mix.

Roice Hurst says Gracie is loving and is looking for a easy-going lifestyle. Gracie is great with kids and cats. If you are interested in Gracie, Roice Hurst says the public is able to go and visit her.

Several events are taking place at Roice Hurst in March:

-Write A Will Educational Month, March 4th 10:30 am, March 11th and 18th 5:30 pm at Mesa County Library Central Branch. Join us at Mesa County Library's Annual "Write A Will" Month Educational Event. This event is designed to help you understand and address the important issue of writing a will as well as provide information for a planned gift to the charity of your choice as you think about the legacy you want to leave.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic, March 8th 9 am - 12 pm. Pets are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. All vaccine costs are in addition to a mandatory $16 pet exam fee. Visit our Clinic page for more info and pricing.

-Kitten Shower Donation Drive, March 14th 11 am - 4 pm. See attached flyer.

For more information you can visit

rhhumanesociety.org