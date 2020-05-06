Picture Show Movie Theater launches curbside popcorn

Curbside popcorn is now happening outside of the Picture Show Theater at 590 24 1/2 Road in Grand Junction. The entertainment center says that they will be offering ICEE's and Coca-Cola drinks to go as well.

Closing on March 17th and hoping to be able to open sometime in the summer, Picture Show says that this will give guests a "taste" of entertainment.

If you have been craving movie theater popcorn, then you can go get it on Friday's and Saturday's from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To place your order, visit here.