Playgrounds Reopen

As part of the city's mission to reintroduce the public to city facilities, playgrounds reopened today.

Picnic shelters, sports leagues, and summer camps are still under review for their reopening date.

The Suplizio Field track as well as police and fire department lobbies, are also open to the public.

“It's so wonderful, we live in such a great place, where the kids can come and get fresh air and just have fun with family and friends,” says Suzan Nelson, Mesa County resident.

People can also now attend city council and planning commission meetings.

