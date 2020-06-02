GJPD Chief meets with CMU football, BLM, and others in community

A group of students and football players marched from Colorado Mesa University towards the Grand Junction Police Department on Monday afternoon.

The police chief, Doug Shoemaker, and some other officers joined the group at some point, and walked with them to the station.

The had a conversation with Chief Shoemaker and CMU's head football coach Tremaine Jackson inside the lobby at the station.

It got very heated at times.

Shoemaker told the group he is extremely angry about the situation in Minneapolis. He said it doesn't represent who we are, but it shows there is work to be done on a national level.

We're told the march remained peaceful.