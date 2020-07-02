Police officer involved in Elijah McClain case has resigned

Police in Aurora, Colorado, say one of the police officers investigated over photographs connected with the death of Elijah McClain has resigned.

The department said Thursday that Jaron Jones was one of those depicted in the photos, which were taken sometime after McClain’s death last summer.

The department hasn't released details about what they show or said how many officers were being investigated. However, they say the photographs were taken near where three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and put him in a chokehold.

Jones couldn't be located for comment. McClain’s death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd.