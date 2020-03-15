Powderhorn suspends winter operations

Powderhorn Mountain Resort is closing its ski area starting on Sunday.

The decision was made in light of Colorado Governor Jared Polis' Executive Order for all of the state's downhill ski operations to suspend operations for at least one week.

In a news release, Powderhorn officials say "while we regret not being able to finish the season as planned, we are committed to being a part of the solution to the coronavirus crisis."

The ski resort says they are grateful to all of their supporters.

Prior to the announcement of the closure, the resort had planned to continue its winter operations through March 29th.

According to our sister station in Denver, KUSA, other ski resorts in Colorado have also announced plans to suspend operations including Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Snowmass, Telluride, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The Colorado Department of Public Health also recommends that public gatherings or events with more than 250 people be cancelled or postponed.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.