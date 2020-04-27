Powderhorn works to offer more affordable options with ticket sales down

The coronavirus ended ski season early this year but Powderhorn Mountain Resort is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Revenue that the resort relies on to carry them through the summer months is down, forcing Powderhorn to furlough a number of employees. They're still planning to open up and run the lift for biking come June and are now slowly adding those furloughed employees back on. They're trying to offer customers more affordable options during these tough times.

“Just understanding that there is uncertainty about hypothetical long term closures… We’ve also introduced a pass transfer. If it looks like we’re coming up on the season and we’re not going to open, then folks can transfer their season pass to the following season. We’re doing all of these things because we understand the amount of uncertainty that exists out there right now," says Powderhorn's Ryan Robinson.

Powderhorn has also pushed back the season pass deadline and introduced a payment plan.

