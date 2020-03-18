5.7-magnitude quake shakes Utah, Salt Lake airport closed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs.

The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just southwest of the city and was likely felt by an estimated 2.8 million people. Residents felt their homes shake for 10 to 15 seconds.

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear, though there were no immediate reports of major damage.

The Utah Emergency Management agency says it was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992.

