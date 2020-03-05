Prices of flights going down at GJ Regional Airport

Officials at Grand Junction Regional say they are seeing more passengers and ticket prices are down.

New data from the airport shows the average one-way ticket cost at GJT went from 247-dollars in 2018, to 231 in 2019. The numbers also show more passengers in the Mesa County area are using the airport instead of driving to Denver to catch a flight.

Officials say the combination of those two things are bringing in more travelers.

“As we continue to be aggressive with our air service development efforts, we are seeing that we are creating some friendly competition in the airline industry, and so that is driving airfare down, which is increasing passenger traffic,” says Joe Burtard, spokesperson for Grand Junction Regional Airport

The data shows the average fare between GJT and DIA went down by 11 percent between 2018 and 2019.

