Public hears from Fruita city candidates

Less than a month away from the April election, Fruita’s four city candidates are gearing up—all running unopposed.

Current mayor Joel Kincaid is running for re-election. He explains one of his goals is looking to attract further business growth. At Thursday night’s public meeting he touched on one of the most recent project accomplishments for Fruita.

“One of the big things is trails. We got a lot of trail connectors, that seems to be what our city wants and trail connectors between the schools, so safe routes to school,” says Kincaid.

Ken Kreie is running for re-election in council, having served now for the past four years. He explains he wants to see where the recently finished vision plan will go.

“The ten year comprehensive development plan: that kind of sets our vision for what Fruita looks like for the next ten years. It impacts what kind of businesses might move here and what kind of developments might occur,” says Kreie.

First time candidate Matthew Breman says he’s been frustrated with how the impact fees were implemented and wants to act upon what he thinks can be fixed.

“Work with city council, work with the mayor, work with the city manager and figure out what was the desired outcome we were looking for on this. What I think is going to happen, which is I think we’re going to stifle growth within Fruita, I think there are some compromises we can make,” says Breman.

Candidate Heather O’Brien is also choosing to run for the first time. She says her goal for the city is to continue work on the economic growth, while keeping it uniquely Fruita.

“I think that’s one of my focuses. Is how do we encourage that tourism, because our local businesses and our local economy thrive from it. But then how do we also maintain that small town feel that I think most Fruita people really enjoy,” says O’Brien.

Fruita residents can cast their votes on April 7th. Those elected will be sworn in on April 21st.

