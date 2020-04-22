RVs 4 MDs houses healthcare heroes

We’re all doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19… A Texas-based group had the idea to put RVs to use to do just that.

RVs 4 MDs is renting free RVs to healthcare workers so they can keep doing their jobs without risking exposing their families… What began as a single family’s Facebook ask has exploded into a nationwide network, connecting donors with healthcare workers in need. We talked to one woman who, through RVs 4 MDs, is able to rest easy knowing her husband—and the rest of her family—are safer.

“Just having it out here, I mean he’s sleeping in it, he’s showering in it, and spending quite a bit of time in there. Most of the time he spends with us is outside. He’s not coming inside the house so that he doesn’t bring anything in that he shouldn’t,” says Larayne Quale, Director of partnerships for RVs 4 MDs.

RVs 4 MDs is completely volunteer-run. If you’d like to donate or work in the medical field and need temporary housing; they encourage folks to connect with them on Facebook.

