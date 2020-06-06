Rainy weather in the Grand Valley

The valley woke up to something quite different than what we've experienced lately… some rain—and a decent amount of it.

There was a flood warning in effect until 3 PM.

During those warnings it's best to be cautious around any bodies of water-- even distant rainfall can cause aggressive river currents.

There's been a few severe thunder storm warnings.

Not only are these storms bringing down rain, they've also brought winds up to 70 miles per hour across western Colorado.

“In fact, we'll see a big cool down, especially from what we saw yesterday near record high temperatures and so that cooler air moving in behind is going to cause some storms to get going today,” says Scott Stearns, Meteorologist, National Weather Service.

