Two Republican Mesa County Commissioner District 1 candidates will square off in a televised forum Thursday evening on KKCO, presented by the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.

Ray Scott, who has served in the Colorado legislature since 2011, will be squaring off against the owner of Chronos Builders Cody Davis.

You can join a zoom call to participate in the event. To sign up, click here.

The event will be held live starting at 6:30.