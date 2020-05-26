Red Fox Cellars impacted by COVID-19

Red Fox Cellars in Palisade says they are ready to open back up again.

Owner Scott Hamilton says “The tough part has been not being able to open for tastings and only being open for takeout or curb side delivery”.

Scott says March was off to a good start until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however business is down 75% and there is only so much they can do right now since their under restrictions.

Summer is supposed to be a time when wineries enter their busy season filled with many tourists and wine festivals.

Red Fox Cellars says the community has been supportive and customers are calling asking when they will be open for tastings again.

In order for many Grand Valley wineries to keep sales going, owner Scott Hamilton suggests buying from them or other local wineries directly.

