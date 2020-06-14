Redland’s Lions Club Celebrates Flag Day

The Redland's Lions club set up close to 750 flags in celebration of Flag Day.

Though 30 members of the club were in attendance for the flag drop-off and pick-up, they had quite a bit of help from family and volunteers too.

People can purchase a yearly subscription to have a flag in their yard for holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

The money doesn't just go to the Lions Club though…

"Our local program such as Kid's Aid, we've given quite a lot of money to Kid's Aid this year because of the pandemic and kids being out of school and not being able to get school lunches,” says Lance Wade, chairman of the flag project, Redland’s Lions Club.

Among Colorado Mesa University scholarships and other charity organizations, they also donate to KidSight-- a non-profit that helps children receive eye screenings.

Flag Day was established in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson.

