Remains found in Delta County

On April 23, 2020, Delta County received a call from two individuals who were hiking on Lone Cabin Road, Southeast of Paonia on BLM land. The caller believed they had found a human skull while hiking. Delta County Deputies responded to the area and were led to the site. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were notified and responded to the scene and were able to confirm the skull was human.

On April 24th, DCSO investigators, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Delta County Coroner’s Office responded back to the scene in an attempt to locate additional bones and any evidence near the scene. The Delta County Coroner’s office took custody of the skull and other bones for possible identification.

On May 1st, DCSO Detective Sergeant Tyler Becker assembled additional manpower to search the hillside where the skull was found, in an attempt to find more bones or evidence.

At this time a complete skeleton has not been located. What has been found is being examined to determine gender, age and other information.

If you have any information on possible missing individuals last seen in the Paonia area; please contact Detective Sergeant Tyler Becker at 970-874-2000 or Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.