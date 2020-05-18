Remains found in Utah desert identified as missing Grand Junction man

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains found last October in the desert in Grand County, Utah are those of Frank Taylor from Grand Junction.

Dirt bikers originally discovered his remains in February of 2020, and investigators just received DNA confirmation of the remains.

Taylor, 53, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances by friends in March of 2019.

In October of 2019, Matthew Logan, 33, of Fruita, was arrested and is currently facing charges related to Taylor's disappearance. To read the article on Logan's arrest, click here.