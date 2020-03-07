Pilot rescued after plane crashed near Colorado River in Knowles Canyon

Search teams have extracted the pilot from Knowles Canyon via the Centurylink helicopter, and have brought him back to the staging area at Rabbit Valley.

The pilot did not receive any major injuries according to our crew on the scene.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and Centurylink helicopter all responded during the operation.

Boats were launched and a helicopter was used to help locate the pilot at the crash site, which was near the Colorado River in Knowles Canyon.

Rescue crews received the call from the pilot just after 11:00 a.m. The pilot was conscious and said that they received no major injuries.

