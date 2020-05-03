Restaurants Reopen at Partial Capacity

A new light is shining for some local businesses here in the Grand Valley after Mesa County Public Health approved restaurants to partially reopen at 30 percent in their newest order.

The state of Colorado gave Mesa County the go ahead to open back up on April 29th after examining the number of coronavirus cases in the area. We stopped by Berna B’s to hear what they most look forward to as their tables occupy once again. ’’Well if we’ll get to see our customers, that’s the first thing. We really miss them, you know? This is not waiting tables like we’re used to at all so….The older people are a little scared, you know we do have some customers that, they’re just not going to risk it, but we’ve been doing pretty good,” said assistant manager Danielle Geary.

Though Berna B’s has welcomed customers back in they plan to implement social distancing guidelines as well as a strict cleaning regimen. The order is set to expire on June 11th.

