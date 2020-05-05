Western Colorado VA Health Care System welcomes in new Director

Richard Salgueiro has been appointed by the Department of Veteran Affairs to be the Director of the Western Colorado VA Health Care System and will oversee the delivery of health care services to more than 15,000 Veterans.

Before this appointment, Salgueiro served as the Interim Medical Center Director for the Syracuse VA Medical Center in New York. He has over 27 years of experience in healthcare leadership.

Salgueiro served more than 21 years in the U.S. Army in a variety of leadership positions that included Deputy Commander for Administration, Department Director, and Senior Advisor to the Iraqi Armed Forces Surgeon General. He retired as an Army Lieutenant Colonel (Medical Service Corps Officer).

"We are excited to bring Mr. Salgueiro on board as the new Director of the Western Colorado VA Health Care System, says Ralph Gigliotti, Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 Director. "Mr. Salgueiro's sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees, and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve."

