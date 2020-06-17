Riggs Hill subdivision to move forward, City Council decides

Grand Junction City Council has decided to move forward with a controversial subdivision in the Riggs Hill area.

This after the planning commission threw their support behind the project last month.

The Magnus Court Subdivision will put nearly 75 houses on almost 70 acres of land.

Neighbors worry about traffic increases. They say an additional 700 cars would flow through every day.

They also worry about drainage issues- the area has problems with flooding and they fear removing plant matter for construction will make it even worse.

The developers, Ciavonne, Roberts, and Associates, highlight their innovative designs, the need for housing, and even the improvement of some of the trails on Riggs Hill.

