Roice-Hurst Humane Society fundraiser for homeless pets

A bunch of local groups are working together to feed and hydrate homeless pets.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Catholic Outreach are among the groups fundraising for food and collapsible water bowls.

This is the first time they've done a fundraiser like this, though they have worked with the homeless population before.

They will distribute to the community as the donations roll in because of the heat the Grand Valley is already experiencing.

Their hope is that the people receiving the bowl will be able to give their dog water on a moment's notice.

"Here at the shelter, the most critical thing to us is preserving bonds between pets and their people and that doesn't matter where you live, weather you have a home to live in at the moment or not, if you have a bond with your pet and you're lovingly taking care of that pet it's really important to us that we reserve that,” Anna Stout, executive director, Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Each $20 donation will provide a homeless pet with a bag of food and bowl.

