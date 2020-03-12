Roice Hurst Kitten Shower Donation Drive

For Pet of the week, the Roice Hurst Humane Society brought us ‘Artichoke’, a male nine-month year old feline.

Artichoke is a loving cat, and is looking for warm and energetic family. Roice Hurst says Artichoke also gets along well with children.

With kitten season underway, Roice Hurst is starting to bring in a lot of kittens.

All donations for kittens will be accepted like food, baby bottles, cat litter, and more.

For more information you can to go to rhhumanesociety.org

