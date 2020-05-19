Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Della Mae'

Pet of the Week: Della Mae

A spayed female, approximately two years-old, domestic shorthair.

Bio: “I have been very diligent about practicing my social distancing for most of my life. I enjoy having some space to do my own thing. You might even say I have a bit of a bubble. But just because I like to have time for myself doesn’t mean I won’t make room for you in my life. I can be very sweet and loving once I get over being shy. If you really want to make friends with me, one of the best ways is to bribe me. I don’t mean with fancy cars- all it really takes is a treat or two and I’m on the way to becoming your new bestie. So if you’re looking for an independent cat that will still join you at the dinner table come and adopt me!”

Other adoptable pets:

Loki: approximately 1.5 years old, neutered male, possibly a pit x, grey/white.

Bio: “Do you love to hang by the pool? Me too! I am all about splishing and splashing! In general, I’m just a very happy dog. I love to romp around the yard. I especially love to chase after balls. It doesn’t even matter if they are big or small, I love ‘em all! I have a lot of energy so I really would love someone that is ready to play. Because I am so romp ready, I would do best not being around small children. I tend to get focused on playing and forget to be careful with them. In my past, I lived with other dogs, but I still prefer to pick my own dog friends when possible. But I definitely do not want any cat friends- they just aren’t my type. So are you ready for a water loving, playful companion? If so, come adopt me! We’ll be the best of friends.”

Bishop: approximately 2.5 years old, neutered male, domestic short hair, seal point.

Bio: “In the shelter, I’m known as a bit of a hero. I was able to donate blood to one of my fellow shelter cats. I guess I’m just the kind of guy that loves to help. Even though I am very sweet, it does take me some time to learn to trust others. I am a little skeptical of having my good nature taken advantage of. But once I’ve deemed you my friend, my true nature comes alive. I love to plan mischief and play small pranks! But don’t worry- it’s all in good fun and I never take anything too far. So if you love a good prank and want a cat that will always make you laugh, I’m your guy! Be my hero and give me a forever home.”

Events:

Microchip only clinic, June 1st 9 am -12 pm: All microchips are $15, including registration. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Call 970-434-7337 to schedule.

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the waitlist. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. Since most of their pets are in foster homes, they urge you to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets in Foster Care Interest Form".

