Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Jax'

Pet of the Week: Jax

Jax is believed to be an Australian Shepherd. He is about 3 years-old and is a neutered male.

His bio: “Hey there! I’m the kind of dog that loves to take charge! I guess I’m what you’d call the leader of the pack. I’m very smart and love to try new things. Going on hikes and adventures to new places is one of my favorite ways to pass the time - especially if there is a lake involved. But any way you can find to interact and play is good with me. When we are done playing, I would love a good brushing (and you’ll enjoy it too since I’m the softest dog in the world). I am always happy to be around people - so much so that I always make sure they are safe. My person is my number one priority. I would do best in a home that doesn’t have any kids as I want my people to give me all the attention and might get a little jealous. I may do okay with another dog, but I would absolutely need to meet them first. I have to make sure they understand that I’m the boss! As far as cats go, they think they run the world and that just doesn’t work for me. If you want a dog that will love you so, so, so much and are always on the lookout for new adventures, then I’m the right guy for you! Adopt me today and we can hit the trail!”

Other adoptable pets:

Sasha: domestic longhair, approximately 3 years-old, spayed female.

Her bio: “Hi there! You may have noticed that I am an absolutely beautiful cat! And it’s true! As a true beauty queen, I need to make sure you’re worthy of my affections. Which means I can be a little standoffish at first. Once I get to know you, I”m happy to let you fawn over me. However, I do need my own space at times - being so magnificent is hard work! So don’t take it personally if I don’t cuddle all the time. One of the best ways to prove your love and win my heart is through my stomach! I absolutely love a good treat. Does a lovely cat that you can admire and adore sound just up your alley? Then don’t wait - adopt me today!”

Lancelot: domestic longhair, approximately 1.5 years-old, male.

His bio: “Meet Lancelot the three-legged wonder! Lancelot is a super affectionate boy with very little fear and very little in the way of boundaries. His foster family reports that he gets along with everyone and everything – unless you're a bug. He is a delight and full of personality. He will come running out of left field letting you know he's coming the entire way. Having only three legs has not slowed him down in the least.”

Events:

Puppy Pals Socialization Class, Saturdays from 9:00 am - 10:00 am: Roice-Hurst is offering a weekly puppy play class for young dogs to help with socialization and development. Experts say socialization is critical for young dogs up to 4 months. You can call 970-434-7337 to sign up.

Pets, PJ's, and Partners, June 30th @ 6 pm via Zoom: Roice-Hurst is partnering with Mesa County Libraries to host a zoom event. In the first session staff will be showing viewers available kittens followed by a reading of fun cat-themed books. You can register at - https://rhhumanesociety.org/pets-pjs-and-partners/ ‎. You will then be sent a secure Zoom link and password.

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

Hydrate Homeless Hounds, Virtual through June 30th: Roice-Hurst is partnering with Catholic Outreach to provide collapsible water bowls and dog food for our homeless community’s furry companions. A $20 purchase gives a bowl and a bag of dog food to those who are in need. For every bowl purchased Roice-Hurst will donate to Catholic Outreach for distribution. You can either purchase online - https://rhhumanesociety.z2systems.com/np/clients/rhhumanesociety/donation.jsp?campaign=28&&test=true Or call the shelter 970-434-7337.

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the waitlist. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Adoption Information:

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets in Foster Care Interest Form".