Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Koki'

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is holding their next low-cost vaccine clinic on Sunday, May 3rd from 9 am to noon. Roice-Hurst says pets are now being seen by appointment only. To schedule an appointment you can call 970-434-7337. All vaccine costs are in addition to a mandatory $15 pet exam fee. You can visit their clinic page for more info and pricing:

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. Since most of their pets are in foster homes, they urge anyone who is interested to check their website to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the " Pets In Foster Care Interest Form".

If you cannot foster or adopt, Roice-Hurst says you can still support the animals. You can give a monetary donation or you can donate items from their wish list. You can also order from Amazonsmiles.com and have the supplies shipped directly to the shelter.

PET OF THE WEEK:

Koki: a 5 year old neutered male, brown and tan domestic long hair tabby.

Bio- " Have you heard the term ambivert? It means that you are a little extroverted and a little introverted. That’s exactly what I am. I’m happy to have space to do my own thing, but I also enjoy attention too. I love to be brushed and pet more than anything in the world! You could spend hours brushing me and I could never get sick of it. I especially would love to have a nice, quiet night where we can snuggle up on the couch. I came from a home with a lot of other cats, so I had to learn to be very social so I am happy to share my space with a friend or two. If this sounds like just the deal for you, then it’s time to adopt me. I’m ready to go to my new home"!