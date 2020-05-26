Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Mildred'

Pet of the Week: Mildred

She is approximately a year old, short haired, black, spayed female.

Her bio: “Are you into mystery? Then I’m the purrfect companion for you! I have a lot of energy and you’ll never be able to guess what I’ll be up to. You might find me stalking a bug or way up high on the bookshelves, I could even be curled up in a box taking a cat nap. One thing I can tell you for certain? I love to play. I would love to have a home that will spend a lot of time playing with me several times throughout the day. It not only helps to keep me stimulated, but it helps me keep my beautiful figure. I am very conscious about keeping myself fit (gotta be in shape to get those bugs!). Because of this, I’m not the biggest eater, but don’t worry, I’ll eat when I’m hungry. I do think I need to be around people that are old enough to understand my body language. Sometimes I am not quite in the mood to be pet or snuggled and I need to have that respected. When I am ready for pets, I promise I will come and get them! So if you want to unravel a mystery, come and get me. I promise, you’ll never be bored with me around!”

Other adoptable pets:

Mayku: She is approximately 2 years old, long haired, grey tabby, spayed female.

Her bio: “Hello! It’s nice to meet you! In fact, I love to greet people whenever I can. I am what you might consider a bit of a social butterfly. Although, I am still an independent cat, which means greetings and hang outs are always on my terms. Because of this, I prefer to be around older people that understand my boundaries. I can get a little overstimulated with too much attention. I would absolutely love it if I had some cat friends to hang out with! I am a little bit of a mother cat at heart, and need someone to groom to make me happy! I also really love to stretch out, so small spaces don’t really work for me. If I can have free roam of the home that would be great! What does work for me? Treats! I love a good snack any time of day or night. So if you want a sassy, independent cat with a lot of love, I am purrfect for you. Take me home and we can snack on the sofa all night long!”

Styx: He is approximately 2 years old, maybe a husky mix, male. *Please note that anyone interested in meeting him will need to speak with their behavior counselor due to his separation anxiety.

Events:

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

The Virtual Adoption Event has been moved to June 6th from 11 am - 12 pm: “Meet your next best friend via Zoom at Roice-Hurst Humane Society's first ever Virtual Adoption! Our fosters and staff will be hanging out with our available pets ready to answer any of your questions!” Zoom link: Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86596570620

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the wait list. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets In Foster Care Interest Form".

