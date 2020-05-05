Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Noodle'

May 5th is Giving Tuesday Now: In the wake of the recent pandemic, many non-profits, including Roice-Hurst Humane Society, have suffered financial loss. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of generosity to support your favorite local non-profit during this time of difficulty. If you would like to donate, you can go through their Go Fund Me campaign for a matching gift to Roice-Hurst:

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Pet of the Week: Noodle

She is a 2 year old, spayed female, short haired, grey. She has been at the shelter for a little over a year. She was originally very shy, but has really started to come out of her shell since she has been in foster.

Other adoptable pets:

Doe: 6 year old female, possible Chihuahua mix

Bio: “Hey, hey! I am a very sweet and affectionate dog. My favorite things in life are to make my person happy and be with them all the time! I also really love to go on walks and be outside in general. I have had a dog friend to play with, Dosi, and I think that I would be fine having a brother or sister to play with in my new home. I have been very polite at my foster house and haven’t barked much or tried to destroy anything. I would have to say, I’m a very good dog! If that sounds like what you’re looking for, then it’s time we met! I can’t wait to make you happy and spend time with you.”

Yowler: 6 year old, spayed female, short hair tabby

Bio: “I might be a little shy at first, but when I get to know you I am all about being sweet. I love to have my face and chin scratched. When I get really into pets, I turn into a bit of a roly-poly by rolling and stretching all over. After a good petting session, I do like to retreat to my own space. It is very important for me to have a cat cave of my own, or at least a quiet space I can call mine. If I have that, I am one happy and lovable kitty. If you’re patient enough to get to know me, you’ll find that I have the biggest heart. Does that sound like a deal? If so, adopt me today! You won’t regret it!”

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. Since most of their pets are in foster homes, they urge anyone who is interested to check their website to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets In Foster Care Interest Form".

