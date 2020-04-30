Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Shabbo

‘Giving Tuesday Now’: May 5, 2020

Giving Tuesday Now is a designated global day of generosity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roice-Hurst has set up a Go Fund Me page and they are offering to match Giving Tuesday Now donations up to $1000 for donations made in their Go Fund Me campaign.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics are currently scheduled for every other week. All appointments must be scheduled in advance. To schedule an appointment, you can call 970-434-7337.

Pet of the Week:

Shabbo: an 11 year-old, white, possibly a terrier or bichon mix, neutered male. He is a very sweet and confident dog. He likes to cuddle and still has a lot of energy for a senior dog, he does currently need some dental work.

Other adoptable pets:

Hewey: a 4 year old, black, domestic medium hair, spayed female.

Bio: “I like to help out when and where I can. Because I like to be helpful, I am very talkative. I think I give the best advice, so I’ll make sure to always give you my opinion. I am a bit of an independent contractor though. So while I am very helpful with others, I don’t like to be told what to do. I enjoy going where I want to when I want to. That doesn’t mean I won’t interact with you! I do love to play and am happy to hang out with my person… on my terms of course. So if an independent but loving cat is exactly what you need, your search is over. Come and take me home!”

Dewey: a 2 year old, black, domestic short hair, neutered male.

Bio: “Not sure how to tell if a cat wants to be pet? That’s not an issue with me! When I want pets, I’ll reach out and tap your hand to let you know. Even though I love pets and attention, I’m not really a lap cat. I prefer to have a little space to myself. But I do really love to play! I have a lot of kitten spirit to harness. After I am done playing, my favorite thing is to find a sunny spot where I can nap. I am even willing to share my sunny area with another cat or two. So if a playful cat that knows what they want is up your alley, then I’m purrfect for you! “

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. Since most of their pets are in foster homes, they urge anyone who is interested to check their website, CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE , to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the " Pets In Foster Care Interest Form".

