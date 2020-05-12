Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Zoe'

Pet of the Week: Zoe

She is a spayed female, approximately five and a half years-old, possibly some type of pit bull mix.

Bio: “Hey there! Nice to meet you. If I seem a little standoffish at first, it’s just because I am a little shy. Once I get to know you, I will never leave your side! If you want to know the way to my heart, it’s through my stomach! I’m crazy about treats, although I can be a bit picky when it comes to mealtimes! If you really want to have some fun, you can throw the ball for me. I love to play fetch and, after all those treats, I can really use the exercise. I would prefer a home where I can be the only pet so that I can get all the love and affection I want. My perfect job would be to be someone’s cuddle buddy. If that’s what you’re hiring for, I’m perfect! Adopt me today, you won’t regret it!”

Other adoptable pets:

Della Mae: a spayed female, approximately two years-old, domestic shorthair.

Bio: “I have been very diligent about practicing my social distancing for most of my life. I enjoy having some space to do my own thing. You might even say I have a bit of a bubble. But just because I like to have time for myself doesn’t mean I won’t make room for you in my life. I can be very sweet and loving once I get over being shy. If you really want to make friends with me, one of the best ways is to bribe me. I don’t mean with fancy cars- all it really takes is a treat or two and I’m on the way to becoming your new bestie. So if you’re looking for an independent cat that will still join you at the dinner table come and adopt me!”

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the wait list. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. Since most of their pets are in foster homes, they urge you to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets in Foster Care Interest Form".

