Roice Hurst holds virtual pet adoption

If you’re looking for a best friend to keep you company during the Safer At Home Order, Roice-Hurst Humane Society will be having a virtual adoption event on zoom. They will be the first in the state to have a virtual adoption and cats will be just $19.

The adoptions at Roice-Hurst have fluctuated during COVID-19. But the shelter was able to find foster homes for all of their animals.

"It’s rewarding. Cookie monster is very very shy. She doesn’t have the confidence to be out with the rest of the crowd. You just need patience with her. She’s a lively cat. She’s the softest and sweetest,” says foster parent, Donna Oprisko.

"We want to make sure we’re still finding a way to promote our animals and get them adopted but we’re not able to go out into the community because of social distancing restrictions.”

But If you’re worried about building a bond with a pet, they’ve got you covered

"If that connection feels right at first, then you can set up a time to meet the pet and get to know the pet a little bit better in person before you make the final decision,” says Anna Stout, Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

It’s a first come, first serve basis. If there is someone ahead of you, it’s a really good idea to put in an adoption application in case something falls through.

To adopt your pet, the foster pet parent can drop them off, you can pick them up or meet at the shelter, whichever way you feel most comfortable.

Adoption begins at 11 am and if you miss it, it will be recorded and posted on their site.

To join the adoption event visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83413831818

