Rural Hospitals Can Now Apply for PPP Loans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- The Paycheck Protection Program was recently resupplied with over 300 billion dollars to support small businesses… but what about hospitals and medical facilities?

That's what Senator Cory Gardner asked the Small Business Association as Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Health Clinics face economic challenges due to COVID-19.

Gardner gave one example of a rural hospital he's talked to recently: they're not handling any coronavirus cases but their business is down 75%, making it HARD to stay open. now, these hospitals can finally take advantage of PPP loans.

"That's going to be the difference between some of these hospitals staying open or closing. It's a game changer in terms of rural health and it's really going to make a difference in making sure we have a hospital that we can keep open, keep strong, and keep serving its community," says Sen. Gardner (R-CO).

Like the name suggests, money spent on paying staff and other essential uses will be turned into a grant and forgiven.

