San Miguel County makes changes to their "Stay At Home" order

SMCD of Public Health and Environment has refined its “Stay at Home” order to begin midnight April 4th to midnight May 1st.

The order formerly known as “Shelter in Place” which is in effect through April 3rd, was changed to “Stay at Home” to align with Colorado State terminology.

“We realize these measures are difficult for all of us at some level. But our strategies are working, and they need to work if we have any hope of mitigating against this devastating disease…We must be vigilant in our stay at home and physical distancing behavior now, more than ever before,” said Grace Franklin, Public Health Director.

Here are specifics of the order:

- Visitors/tourists are prohibited from staying in San Miguel County.

- Non-residential homeowners are discouraged from coming to their county home. If they do, they must prepare to follow the public health order of a mandatory 14-day quarantine

- County residents are discouraged from leaving the county unless they have essential need to do so.

- County residents who leave the county for 2 days or longer must be prepared to follow the public health order of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

- County residents who leave the county should practice physical distancing and excellent personal hygiene at all times.

- Cannabis and restaurant orders now align with Colorado State orders. Restaurants may serve “to-go” alcoholic beverages, but they must not be consumed in public and there is no loitering.

- Essential business now includes moving to a new residence as necessary.

- Construction and real estate are still considered non-essential business.

- Use of playground equipment is prohibited to help prevent germ spread. Playgrounds themselves remain open for use.

Public Health Officials emphasize the importance maintaining good personal and household hygiene practices including frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching your face.

For up to date coronavirus information visit: www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus