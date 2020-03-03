School board votes for scenario two for Fruita elementary boundaries

At Tuesday’s meeting the school board voted in favor of scenario two for the new Fruita elementary school boundaries.

While scenarios one and two look similar, the winning layout dedicates a chunk of Shelledy zoning towards Monument Ridge.

"Shelledy is mostly the same as it was before except for this northern sliver of the boundary lines. And it will also include areas in Fruita south of Interstate 70, those students are currently bused to Loma but they will be going to Shelledy," says Emily Shockley with D51.

The weeks leading up, parents got a chance to weigh in on their picks at public meetings. In a survey, they also favored the second scenario.

"I think that a lot of the people who came out just saw that it made a lot of sense to distribute things a little more evenly," says Shockley.

"That sliver of land- they felt more comfortable not having that in that boundary configuration because that's really the significant difference, everything else is pretty much the same," says school board rep, Tom Parrish.

From here it's moving onto the next step for Monument Ridge, using the spring to prepare for the fall.

"We've got to start knowing what the attendance areas are so we can staff the schools and then parents can begin to make plans for what their families are going to do in the fall with their kids," says Parrish, "Once we get the boundaries, then we'll know the population that will be attending each school. Then we can go into our district database and actually roll the numbers forward so we'll know how many kids are specifically in each grade level at each school and then we can begin to staff the school with teachers,"

The D51 demographer has said that these scenarios do not impact Appleton or any of the Redlands schools.

The school of choice applications are just around the corner. School District 51 families can submit School of Choice applications for the 2020- 21 school year starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at d51schools.org/schoolofchoice. The application window will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020

If you have a student who will be entering fifth grade next year and their attendance boundaries are changing, you can let your school know if you would prefer your student remain at their current school. If you have a fifth grade student with a younger sibling in the same school, you can request that that sibling can also stay at their current school.

