Search continues for missing Calif. swimmer believed to be ex-WWE star Gaspard

Search teams in Los Angeles are looking for a swimmer in his 30s who went missing after he and his young son became caught in a rip current at Venice Beach.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing swimmer, but he is believed to be 39-year-old former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who was part of the famous tag team “Cryme Tyme.” (Source: Shadbeast13/Instagram/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Facing rough weather conditions, L.A. County lifeguards used sonar equipment Monday to try to find the missing father.

He was swept away by a rip current Sunday afternoon while he and his young son were swimming about 700 feet offshore of Venice Beach.

Lifeguards rescued the boy from the surf, and he is doing OK after being treated at the scene.

"Every effort will be made to locate this gentleman. He is somebody’s family member, and we all have family. So, we will not rest until we feel every effort has been made to locate him," said Deputy Trina Schrader with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In since deleted posts to social media, Gaspard’s wife indicated he had gone missing at a beach in Marina del Rey, an unincorporated community near Venice Beach.

Gaspard has a 10-year-old son.

This was the first full weekend that L.A. county beaches had been open since they were closed in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was crowded, and the surf was choppy. Lifeguards said on Twitter they had to perform more than 450 rescues.

“There are many rescues. People just maybe get pushed out a little further than they’re used to,” Schrader said.

