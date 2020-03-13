Sen. Ray Scott talks COVID-19 preps at the state capitol

Senator Ray Scott met with folks in Grand Junction to catch people up with what's happening at the capitol-- including how the capitol is prepping for coronavirus.

Americans for Prosperity hosted Senator Scott for a Q and A on healthcare, energy, and of course, COVID-19. Right now, the legislature is working with Governor Polis in order to determine best moves. There's discussion of suspending operations at the Capitol for several weeks in the near future. Senator Scott says public safety is the main priority.

"There's so much we don't know about this virus on how it spreads and how quickly it'll spread. So we want people to be calm, just take it easy, don't start to panic, and please leave some toilet paper for someone else,” says Sen. Scott.

Senator Scott is running for Mesa County Commissioner and says he's excited to have more conversations like this one with local folks.