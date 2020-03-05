Shape Medical Center is rolling out a new treatment and it is called the ‘Shape Rejuvenation Package’.

This treatment uses Radiesse, a calcium based filler that created scaffolding like matrix under the tissue.

This type of filler has been around for some time, but a new technique using a cannula for injection and fanning method is showing impressive results for skin tightening, tone, and texture.

The new technique can be treated on face, neck, chest, arms, and even the legs for loose skin.

Vicki Filz owner of Shape Medical Center says “a series of 3 treatments is recommended for those maximal results”.

If you are interested in the Shape Rejuvenation Package, you can call (970)-549-1175 to book an appointment.