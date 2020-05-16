Shots Fired in Clifton Friday Night

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody after a shots fired call Friday night.

The sheriff's office says after 6 PM the incident happened near 34 1/2 and F road.

We're told deputies found a vehicle involved, but the driver didn't stop, and that's when a short pursuit started.

The driver crashed at D 1/2 and San Juan roads, and two people in the car were taken into custody.

They were transported for medical assessment and treatment.

“We were able to detain him and the passenger and they were treated at a local hospital and released from there, and then we were able to arrest them on various charges at that point,” says Amanda Erkman, Mesa County Sheriff Deputy.

